French Ambassador Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

On November 20, the French Ambassador to Baku, Anne Bouillon, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. The ambassador was informed of a protest against the attacks on Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29 ahead of and during the climate conference session, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Specifically, the protest emphasized the unacceptability of calls to boycott this prestigious international event, France’s encouragement of several countries' leaders to refuse to participate in COP29, and the adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament, supported by France, containing unfounded criticism of Azerbaijan and opposition to global efforts to combat climate change.

The ambassador was also informed that France's active arming of Armenia, which promotes militarism and revanchism, constitutes a serious blow to the peace process. France was strongly urged to put an end to actions directed against Azerbaijan, which threaten the peace process.

It is worth recalling that the day before, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, was summoned to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to negative comments made by President Ilham Aliyev at COP29 regarding France and its president.