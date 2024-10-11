French Energy Minister arrives in Baku

France's Energy Minister, Olga Givernet, recently arrived in Baku to participate in the pre-conference discussions for COP29.

"Pre-COP29 discussions are essential for preparing for COP29 and advancing on key climate issues. The event in Baku represents a turning point in debates on climate finance, fossil fuels, and adaptation," Olga Givernet wrote on her account on the platform X.

She did not have any meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

France views COP29, scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024, as a crucial event for promoting international action on climate change. The French government places particular emphasis on addressing the issue of financial support for developing countries to assist their efforts in climate adaptation and mitigation. This conference is seen as an opportunity to mobilize resources for climate finance, a topic that has been termed the "finance COP" due to its focus on creating sustainable financial solutions and establishing the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance.

France, alongside other donor countries, is pushing for clearer commitments on financial contributions and innovative solutions to support the most vulnerable nations. There is also a focus on ensuring that Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs carbon markets, is operationalized effectively to promote emissions reductions and prevent greenwashing. In addition, France aims to prioritize climate adaptation strategies and the development of robust National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) to better prepare for the inevitable impacts of climate change.

The outcomes of COP29 are expected to lay the groundwork for COP30, to be held in Belém, Brazil, in 2025, and contribute to broader global climate goals set for 2035.