French police conduct intensive investigation into murder of V.Iskenderli
French police conduct intensive investigation into murder of V.Iskenderli
The police and prosecutor's office of the French city of Mulhouse are conducting intensive investigations into the murder of Azerbaijani political migrant Vidadi Iskenderli. This was reported to Turan by his brother Ogtay Iskenderli.
According to him, Iskenderli's murder caused a resonance and articles were published about it by leading media in France and other Western countries, who communicated with the family of the deceased, were at their home, filmed and published video reports,’ the brother of the deceased said.
Iskenderli's body is in hospital for expert examinations, which may take up to two weeks. According to his brother, the political migrant will be buried in Mulhouse.
The police provide no statement on the progress of the investigation and suspects, citing the secrecy of the investigation.
Recall that Vidadi Iskenderli was attacked by three unknown assailants in his home in the city of Mulhouse in the early hours of 29 September. The attackers stabbed him 24 times, and on 1 October the victim died in a local hospital.
Iskenderli was also attacked two years ago, and police determined that it was the work of local criminal groups. Iskenderli believes the order came from Azerbaijani authorities.
Politics
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:28
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the extension of pre-trial detention for 11 journalists in Azerbaijan and urges the authorities to release them ahead of the COP29 climate conference in November.
-
- 4 October 2024, 14:54
On Friday, the Narimanov District Court of Baku reviewed the lawsuit filed by Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic news department at Turan agency, against the online publication Qafqazinfo.az. The hearing took place without Babaly's presence, despite the court having previously granted the defense's request for the plaintiff to attend, his lawyer, Rasul Jafarov said. The court appointed a linguistic expert to determine whether there were defamatory and insulting statements in the materials published by Qafqazinfo.az, which were cited by the plaintiff. Proceedings in the case have been suspended until the expert's report is received.
-
- 4 October 2024, 13:42
60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.
Leave a review