French police conduct intensive investigation into murder of V.Iskenderli

The police and prosecutor's office of the French city of Mulhouse are conducting intensive investigations into the murder of Azerbaijani political migrant Vidadi Iskenderli. This was reported to Turan by his brother Ogtay Iskenderli.

According to him, Iskenderli's murder caused a resonance and articles were published about it by leading media in France and other Western countries, who communicated with the family of the deceased, were at their home, filmed and published video reports,’ the brother of the deceased said.

Iskenderli's body is in hospital for expert examinations, which may take up to two weeks. According to his brother, the political migrant will be buried in Mulhouse.

The police provide no statement on the progress of the investigation and suspects, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

Recall that Vidadi Iskenderli was attacked by three unknown assailants in his home in the city of Mulhouse in the early hours of 29 September. The attackers stabbed him 24 times, and on 1 October the victim died in a local hospital.

Iskenderli was also attacked two years ago, and police determined that it was the work of local criminal groups. Iskenderli believes the order came from Azerbaijani authorities.