Samir Ashurov
Georgian Authorities Deny Political Asylum to Family of Activist
The authorities of Georgia have denied political asylum to the family of Samir Ashurov, an activist arrested in Azerbaijan, the activist's wife, Nurana Ashurova reported. In the summer of 2023, Nurana Ashurova, along with their two minor children, left Azerbaijan for Georgia after receiving threats. She applied for political asylum in Georgia but was rejected by the country's migration authorities. According to Nurana Ashurova, she intends to appeal the decision in a local court.
*Political Refugee Samir Ashurov Deported from Germany. On March 29, 2023, political refugee Samir Ashurov was deported from Germany, and 20 days later, he was detained by police in Baku. He was accused of inflicting a knife wound on one Elshan Nabiyev and was arrested.
On July 21, Ashurov was formally charged with hooliganism involving the use of a weapon. In December 2023, a court sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison. Human rights organizations have recognized Ashurov as a "political prisoner," believing that the true reason for his persecution is his involvement in protests by Azerbaijani political refugees who opposed human rights violations in Azerbaijan.
