Georgian migration service representative visits Afghan Sadigov in detention
On September 5, Afghan Sadigov, the founder of the “Azel TV” website who is being held in Tbilisi's detention center, was visited by a representative of the Georgian Migration Service, Sadigov's wife, Sevinc Sadigova, who met with him on the same day. The visit by the Migration Service representative is related to Sadigov's request for political asylum in Georgia. The official conducted an interview with Sadigov in the presence of his lawyer and indicated that he would return in a month for a follow-up visit.
Sadigov has justified his asylum request by claiming that he faces a fabricated criminal case in Azerbaijan, according to his wife. Sadigov has complained about poor detention conditions and inadequate food in the detention center. Additionally, his family is not allowed to bring food for him, and the products available in the prison shop are expensive.
Sadigova also mentioned that she and their two daughters feel threatened in Georgia due to periodic threats not to criticize certain individuals in Azerbaijan.
Afghan Sadigov, along with his family, moved to Georgia on December 24 of the previous year. He was detained by Georgian police on August 3 while attempting to fly to Istanbul with his family. On August 4, the Tbilisi City Court placed him under arrest for three months pending extradition to Azerbaijan.
In court, it was revealed that on May 10, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs charged Sadigov with violations under Articles 188.2.2 and 182.2.4 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, which involve "extortion by threats, seizure of someone else's property, and repeated threats of publishing compromising information."
