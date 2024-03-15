    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
Georgian PM to discuss peace issues in Baku and Yerevan

Georgian PM to discuss peace issues in Baku and Yerevan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Georgian PM to discuss peace issues in Baku and Yerevan

On March 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Azerbaijan, he told reporters about it.  "This Saturday there will be a visit to Azerbaijan, and a week later to Armenia," Kobakhidze said.  According to him, "all important issues" will be discussed at the meetings in Baku and Yerevan, including ensuring peace.

"It is important to ensure peace in the region, and here you know that our country has always played a positive role, accordingly, everything will be done to deepen bilateral relations and promote peace and stability in our region, in the South Caucasus," he added.

Leave a review

Politics

Qohum evliliklər qadağan olunmalıdırmı? – Mehriban Zeynalova Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line