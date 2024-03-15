Georgian PM to discuss peace issues in Baku and Yerevan

On March 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Azerbaijan, he told reporters about it. "This Saturday there will be a visit to Azerbaijan, and a week later to Armenia," Kobakhidze said. According to him, "all important issues" will be discussed at the meetings in Baku and Yerevan, including ensuring peace.

"It is important to ensure peace in the region, and here you know that our country has always played a positive role, accordingly, everything will be done to deepen bilateral relations and promote peace and stability in our region, in the South Caucasus," he added.