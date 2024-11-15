German Bundestag Calls for Release of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan

On November 14, a debate took place in the German Bundestag discussing the "horrific" human rights situation in Azerbaijan and COP29. Following the discussions, members of the Bundestag called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners, including Gubad Ibadoglu, Anar Mammadli, Samir Ashurov, and all others detained for political reasons. The debate was initiated by Member of Parliament Frank Schwabe. In his speech, Schwabe emphasized that the COP29 conference was being held in Baku against the backdrop of severe human rights violations.

"I was not allowed to attend this event. Holding such an event in Baku does not contribute to its goals. In addition to myself, a number of other Bundestag deputies were also barred from entering Azerbaijan. All of this because we stand for human rights," Schwabe said.

He argued that hosting the conference in Azerbaijan itself posed a problem, as the country showed no genuine desire to transition to positive energy. "We see corruption at the state level, spread into Europe through the state-owned company SOCAR, which is absurd because it’s an energy company," Schwabe pointed out.

He criticized Azerbaijan for presenting a façade of "democracy," calling it a caricature of real democracy. "We are talking about hundreds, possibly thousands, of political prisoners, many of whom have been exiled from the country and continue to face transnational repression."

Schwabe specifically mentioned the case of Gubad Ibadoglu, a professor at Dresden University. "His only crime was exposing the economic schemes of the authorities. He is now in critical condition and urgently needs medical attention."

He also highlighted the cases of human rights defender Anar Mammadli, winner of the Václav Havel Prize, and Afghan Sadigov, who is currently on a hunger strike in a Georgian prison, as well as other detainees.

"All these political prisoners must be freed. I also want to draw attention to the protection of opposition figures here in Germany. Earlier, six of them were deported back to Azerbaijan, where they were arrested, like Samir Ashurov. We must do everything we can to secure their release," Schwabe concluded.