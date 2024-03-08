German Foreign Ministry Coordinator on arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan

German Foreign Ministry Coordinator on arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan

Robin Wagner, German Foreign Ministry Coordinator for South Caucasus, Moldova and Central Asia, commented on the arrests of "Toplum TV" journalists in Azerbaijan.

"Very concerned about the arrest of "ToplumTV" journalists and activists in Azerbaijan following the detention of other journalists and activists in previous months. Independent media and civil society must be protected," Wagner wrote in his account on platform X.