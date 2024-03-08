German Foreign Ministry Coordinator on arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan
Robin Wagner, German Foreign Ministry Coordinator for South Caucasus, Moldova and Central Asia, commented on the arrests of "Toplum TV" journalists in Azerbaijan.
"Very concerned about the arrest of "ToplumTV" journalists and activists in Azerbaijan following the detention of other journalists and activists in previous months. Independent media and civil society must be protected," Wagner wrote in his account on platform X.
- 9 March 2024, 15:08
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi has posted a remarkable image of a map of the Caucasus on his X account. It is a map where Georgia's borders partially cover the territories of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Recall that these are sovereign territories of Russia.
- 9 March 2024, 11:55
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington to discuss ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities, the State Department said on Friday in a readout.
- 9 March 2024, 10:09
The arrests may continue, editor-in-chief of "Toplum TV" Khadija Ismayilova told Turan, commenting on the detentions of the founder of this media platform Alesker Mammadli and activist Ruslan Izzetli on 8 March. She emphasised that searches and detentions were carried out both in "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives.
The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement on March 8, condemning Azerbaijani authorities' repression of the media and social activists.
