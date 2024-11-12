  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy11.30 C
  • Wednesday, 13 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 minutes ago)
Greta Thunberg Stages Anti-COP Protest in Tbilisi

Greta Thunberg Stages Anti-COP Protest in Tbilisi

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Greta Thunberg Stages Anti-COP Protest in Tbilisi

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg held a protest in central Tbilisi against the ongoing UN Climate Conference (COP29) taking place in Baku. Later, Thunberg joined a rally outside the Georgian parliament, coinciding with a demonstration by the country’s opposition.

“Azerbaijan is using COP29 as a façade to tighten its grip under a fake ‘green’ agenda, increasing its control and escalating regional tensions,” Thunberg wrote in a statement announcing her protest.

The activist also criticized the “collective West,” accusing it of legitimizing and financing authoritarian regimes in the pursuit of energy and profit.

1 comment

  • Адам

    2024-11-12

    Смелая девушка! 👍

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line