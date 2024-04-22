    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Gubad Ibadoglu will seek a complete cessation of criminal prosecution (PHOTO-VIDEO |updated)
Gubad Ibadoglu has been released under house arrest!

Gubad Ibadoglu has been released under house arrest!

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Gubad Ibadoglu will seek a complete cessation of criminal prosecution (PHOTO-VIDEO |updated)

Opposition politician and scientist-economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest today, intends to seek a complete cessation of his criminal prosecution. "Today's court decision cannot be regarded as a complete achievement of freedom. So far, the measure of restraint has been changed to house arrest. I cannot leave Baku, leave Azerbaijan, and I must inform the relevant authority when changing my place of residence. Unfounded accusations have not been dropped from me yet," Ibadoglu told the Turan news agency.

However, the transfer to house arrest will allow him to "seriously take care of his health."  During the 9 months of imprisonment, due to high sugar levels, the politician's health seriously deteriorated.

Ibadoglu expressed gratitude for the efforts in his release and support to his lawyers, journalists and media who covered his case, human rights defenders, representatives of the international democratic community, colleagues from foreign academic circles. 

Ibadoglu also said that he would speak out and call for the release of other political prisoners – Tofig Yagublu, Nazim Beydermirli, journalists from “Abzas Media”, “Toplum TV”, “Kanal -13.”

* * *

Gubad Ibadoglu has been released under house arrest!

The Narimanov District Court today decided to place opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu under house arrest, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said.

According to him, the petition was filed by the defense due to the deterioration of his health.

This petition has already been rejected by the courts dozens of times.

 

Leave a review

Politics

  • Putin meets with Ilham Aliyev in the Kremlin Politics
    • 22 April 2024, 17:25

    Putin meets with Ilham Aliyev in the Kremlin

    On Monday afternoon, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held talks in the Kremlin. Welcoming Aliyev, Putin said that these days the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline is being celebrated. "Everyone knows very well that your father played a very significant role, headed a government commission, and went to the construction site many times. In fact, he was one of the organizers of this grandiose project, important for the entire Soviet Union. We know this, we remember  and we are very grateful to him, we keep the memory of it", Putin noted.

    Read more
  • Armenians start demining territory to be returned to Azerbaijan Politics
    • 22 April 2024, 14:14

    Armenians start demining territory to be returned to Azerbaijan

    Demining of the territory near Voskepar village in Armenia's Tavush region has started. Local residents claim that this territory will be returned to Azerbaijan and demining is being carried out for this reason.

    Read more
  • Peskov calls Azerbaijan as friend and partner of Russia Politics
    • 22 April 2024, 13:34

    Peskov calls Azerbaijan as friend and partner of Russia

    Russia and Azerbaijan have the desire and potential to develop relations, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow.

    Read more
  • Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow begins Politics
    • 22 April 2024, 12:53

    Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow begins

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived today on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Vladimir Putin. Aliyev was met at Vnukovo-2 International Airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line