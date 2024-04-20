Hafiz Babaly demanded to punish investigator and prosecutor in his case
Hafiz Babaly demanded that his criminal prosecution be stopped
Investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly, arrested without legal grounds on charges of foreign currency smuggling, has appealed to the Prosecutor General, Interior Minister, head of the Main Police Department of Baku City and Ombudsman. This was reported by those close to the journalist.
In his appeals Babaly points out that investigator Togrul Huseynov and prosecutor Mobil Shafiyev, knowing that he is not involved in the smuggling case, achieved his arrest and further extension of the term of illegal pre-trial detention.
In this regard, Babaly demands the launch of an official investigation against the investigator and prosecutor and the termination of the criminal case against him.
* Hafiz Babaly, editor of Turan Agency's "economic news" department, was detained on 13 December. He was charged with "smuggling of foreign currency". By court decision, he was placed in pre-trial detention for three months. Babaly is involved in the "Abzas Media case". Human rights activists recognised Babaly as a political prisoner.
Politics
-
- 20 April 2024, 22:22
In a rare historic weekend vote, the U.S. Congress on Saturday passed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act with a vote of 311-112, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports from the Capitol Hill. Many House members, primarily Democrats, cheered and waved Ukrainian flags during the vote.
-
Following the United States and the UN, yesterday's agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was welcomed today by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, the Foreign Ministries of Türkıye and Germany.
-
- 20 April 2024, 14:55
"Of course, this is an achievement for Azerbaijan, but it is also a significant achievement for Armenia," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on the agreement to demarcate the border between Tavush and Gazakh.
-
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a service meeting at the headquarters of the Ground Forces on April 20 to discuss issues around delimitation of the border with Armenia and withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops from Karabakh.
Leave a review