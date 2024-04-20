Hafiz Babaly demanded that his criminal prosecution be stopped

Investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly, arrested without legal grounds on charges of foreign currency smuggling, has appealed to the Prosecutor General, Interior Minister, head of the Main Police Department of Baku City and Ombudsman. This was reported by those close to the journalist.

In his appeals Babaly points out that investigator Togrul Huseynov and prosecutor Mobil Shafiyev, knowing that he is not involved in the smuggling case, achieved his arrest and further extension of the term of illegal pre-trial detention.

In this regard, Babaly demands the launch of an official investigation against the investigator and prosecutor and the termination of the criminal case against him.

* Hafiz Babaly, editor of Turan Agency's "economic news" department, was detained on 13 December. He was charged with "smuggling of foreign currency". By court decision, he was placed in pre-trial detention for three months. Babaly is involved in the "Abzas Media case". Human rights activists recognised Babaly as a political prisoner.