Last update

(33 minutes ago)
Hasanov and Stoltenberg discuss Azerbaijan-NATO co-operation

Hasanov and Stoltenberg discuss Azerbaijan-NATO co-operation

Hasanov and Stoltenberg discuss Azerbaijan-NATO co-operation

Partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO was discussed today at a meeting between the country's Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Hasanov thanked NATO for supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the 30-year occupation, the Defence Ministry's press service reports.

The NATO Secretary General was provided with detailed information on the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani Army, demining, reconstruction and construction operations in the liberated territories, the current situation on the "conditional" border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Defence Minister spoke about "the successes achieved in cooperation with NATO" and noted "the importance of further development of relations".

Stoltenberg highly assessed the professionalism of the Azerbaijani Army's servicemen in peacekeeping missions and their activities in other spheres within the framework of partnership with NATO. He stressed that close cooperation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the Turkish Armed Forces strengthens Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

The sides also discussed prospects of cooperation in cyber security, mine clearance and other areas of military ties. The sides had a broad exchange of views on regional security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.--

Politics

