Head of the Central Bank left for USA

The news agency Turan

On 18 April, a delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan headed by its chairman Tale Kazimov left for the USA on a working visit.

The Central Bank reports that the delegation will take part in the Spring Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund held in Washington.

A number of bilateral meetings and negotiations will also be held within the visit.

