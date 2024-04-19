Head of the Central Bank left for USA
Head of the Central Bank left for USA
On 18 April, a delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan headed by its chairman Tale Kazimov left for the USA on a working visit.
The Central Bank reports that the delegation will take part in the Spring Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund held in Washington.
A number of bilateral meetings and negotiations will also be held within the visit.
Politics
-
- 20 April 2024, 10:07
«We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries», US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in his account on the X platform.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:22
On April 19, at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, an indictment was announced in the case of activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elnur Hasanov.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:20
Imran Aliyev, manager of the meclis.info site has been brought to criminal responsibility in the case of “Abzas Media.” He was charged under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement by a group of persons) the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
-
- 19 April 2024, 17:56
The State Security Service and other state agencies of Azerbaijan do not comment on Armenian media reports that the former "state minister" of Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan began a hunger strike in custody in Baku. This information was disseminated by Armenian sources without specifying the source. Allegedly, Vardanyan demands the release of all other leaders of the Karabakh separatists who are in jail.
Leave a review