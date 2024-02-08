Ilham Aliyev
Heads of states and governments congratulate Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received congratulations from heads of states and governments on the occasion of his victory in the extraordinary Presidential election on 7 February.
In particular, Aliyev has been congratulated by the Presidents of: Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Iraq, Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela, as well as the Prime Minister of Hungary.
Among the first to congratulate Aliyev was the Chairman of China.
-
- Politics
- 8 February 2024 12:05
-
- Great East
- 8 February 2024 13:00
Politics
-
- 8 February 2024, 20:30
The United States shares the observations and concerns of the OSCE ODIHR monitoring mission that the February 7 presidential election occurred in a restrictive environment with a lack of genuine competition.
-
- 8 February 2024, 20:06
The president of Council of EU Charles Michel called to Ilham Aliyev on February 8th.
-
- 8 February 2024, 17:56
The exhumation of mass remains has been carried out near the Askeran fortress in Karabakh. Zaur Ismailov, a representative of the Working Group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War and Hostages, told reporters that a burial site had been found where the victims of the Khojaly massacre were allegedly buried.
-
- 8 February 2024, 17:44
Chairman of the political committee of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party Ilgar Mammadov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the early presidential elections on February 7. "Congratulations on your victory in the presidential election, which gave a political assessment to your role in restoring the territorial integrity of our country," Mammadov's message reads.
Leave a review