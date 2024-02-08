    • flag_AZ
Ilham Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev

Heads of states and governments congratulate Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received congratulations from heads of states and governments on the occasion of his victory in the extraordinary Presidential election on 7 February.

In particular, Aliyev has been congratulated by the Presidents of: Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Iraq, Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela, as well as the Prime Minister of Hungary.

Among the first to congratulate Aliyev was the Chairman of China.

