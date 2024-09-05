  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny270 C
  • Friday, 6 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(50 minutes ago)
Hereditary Deputies – A New Trend in the Milli Mejlis

Hereditary Deputies – A New Trend in the Milli Mejlis

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Hereditary Deputies – A New Trend in the Milli Mejlis

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the new composition of the Azerbaijani parliament has included a group of individuals who are children or relatives of former deputies and government officials.

For example:

* Gunay Efendiyeva is the daughter of former Vice Premier Elchin Efendiyev.

* Gunay Agamali is the daughter of former deputy Fazail Agamali.

* Tanzila Rustamkhanly is the wife of former deputy Sabir Rustamkhanly.

* Samir Veliev is the son of former deputy Ahmed Veliev.

* Parvana Valieva is the wife of Elnur Valiev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

* Nigar Mamedova is the daughter of former Justice Minister Fikret Mamedov.

* Mahir Suleymanov is the son of Tahir Suleymanov, a former Milli Mejlis deputy.

* Fariz Ismailzade is the nephew of former deputy Hadi Rajabli.

Political analyst Nasimi Mammadli reported that, based on preliminary results, 88 deputies from the previous parliament have been retained.

Among the 37 new deputies, seven were deputies in previous years. Thirty are completely new faces. "However, I could not find information about 25 of the new deputies even using Google. It is unclear who they are and what they have been involved in," Mammadli noted.

3 comment

  • Müslüm Əliyev

    2024-09-05

    Меджлис Миллета продолжает деградировать в современный аналог Собрания нотаблей — собрания группы высокопоставленных дворян, духовных лиц и государственных чиновников (нотаблей), собиравшихся королём Франции в чрезвычайных случаях для консультаций по государственным вопросам. Членами собрания были видные фигуры, обычно принадлежавшие к власти. Выслушав их советы, король издавал один или несколько указов. Это кончилось революцией

    Cavab ver

  • Yusif

    2024-09-05

    дворянство и Азербайджан после советского режима, совершенно несопоставимые понятия: вся нынешняя &quot;элита&quot; антидворянски-неблагородная и даже не пролетарская к несчастью.....

    Cavab ver

  • Ч

    2024-09-05

    Азерб-цы - не французские гавроши. Они достойны такого правительства, ибо, в основе своей, суть те же &quot;жульены&quot;

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line