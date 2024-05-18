Hikmet Hajiyev meets Jake Sullivan
Hikmet Hajiyev meets Jake Sullivan
Aide to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev met with US President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House within the framework of his visit to the US on 17 May.
"A very informative meeting was held at the White House with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, and we reviewed bilateral cooperation between our countries and prospects for further development of relations. Regional and global issues were also discussed. We also exchanged views on the promotion of peace in the region and the process of normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," Hajiyev wrote on social platform X.
Politics
-
- 18 May 2024, 20:18
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the bill “on foreign agents” adopted by parliament. She announced this at a briefing at her residence on May 18.
-
- 18 May 2024, 18:19
The family members of Elkhan Aliyev, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APCP), who announced a dry hunger strike in the detention center on May 15, are worried about his fate. He has not been contacted by his family since May 16 and there is no information about him.
-
According to the Iranian Ministry of Energy, the inauguration ceremony of "Gyzgalasy" and ‘"Khudaferin" dams will be held on Sunday with the participation of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.
-
- 18 May 2024, 13:57
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev makes a trip to Jabrail region on 18 May.
Leave a review