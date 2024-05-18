Hikmet Hajiyev meets Jake Sullivan

Aide to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev met with US President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House within the framework of his visit to the US on 17 May.

"A very informative meeting was held at the White House with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, and we reviewed bilateral cooperation between our countries and prospects for further development of relations. Regional and global issues were also discussed. We also exchanged views on the promotion of peace in the region and the process of normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," Hajiyev wrote on social platform X.