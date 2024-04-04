Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning
Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning
The Baku Club for Human Rights (BCHR) has appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the head of the pardon commission Samir Nuriyev concerning the expected act of pardon.
The pardon is expected on the eve of Independence Day - 28 May, BHRC head Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
There are 38 people on the list, he said. These are 10 defendants of the "Terter case" arrested in 2016-2018 and subjected to torture and unjustified imprisonment.
Besides, the list includes convicted believers in the "Ganja" (2018) and "Tovuz" (2019) cases, as well as members of the opposition and four serving life sentences - three convicted in the "OPON case" (1995) .
As for the journalists of "Abzas Media", "Toplum Tv" and "Kanal-13" arrested in recent months, they are not on the list, as they are still under investigation and the pardon concerns already convicted persons.
Remind that on 3 April, the Presidential pardon commission resumed its work.-
-
- Social
- 4 April 2024 15:58
-
Politics
-
- 4 April 2024, 21:49
On April 4, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called Ilham Aliyev.
-
- 4 April 2024, 17:23
On 4 April, the Baku court for serious crimes held a preparatory hearing on the trial of public activist Rail Abbasov.
-
- 4 April 2024, 15:55
Former Karabakh field commander Vitaly Balasanyan managed to leave Karabakh through mountain trails. This happened a few days after the military operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on 19-20 September 2023. This was reported by an Armenian telegram channel with reference to Balasanyan's entourage.
-
- 4 April 2024, 15:25
A member of the local branch of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Amrakh Ismayilov was detained in Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan on 4 April. This was reported to Turan by the PPFA.
Leave a review