Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning

The Baku Club for Human Rights (BCHR) has appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the head of the pardon commission Samir Nuriyev concerning the expected act of pardon.

The pardon is expected on the eve of Independence Day - 28 May, BHRC head Rasul Jafarov told Turan.

There are 38 people on the list, he said. These are 10 defendants of the "Terter case" arrested in 2016-2018 and subjected to torture and unjustified imprisonment.

Besides, the list includes convicted believers in the "Ganja" (2018) and "Tovuz" (2019) cases, as well as members of the opposition and four serving life sentences - three convicted in the "OPON case" (1995) .

As for the journalists of "Abzas Media", "Toplum Tv" and "Kanal-13" arrested in recent months, they are not on the list, as they are still under investigation and the pardon concerns already convicted persons.

Remind that on 3 April, the Presidential pardon commission resumed its work.-