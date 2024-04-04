    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning
Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning

Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Human rights activists submitted list of 38 prisoners for pardoning

The Baku Club for Human Rights (BCHR) has appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the head of the pardon commission Samir Nuriyev concerning the expected act of pardon.

The pardon is expected on the eve of Independence Day - 28 May, BHRC head Rasul Jafarov told Turan.

There are 38 people on the list, he said. These are 10 defendants of the "Terter case" arrested in 2016-2018 and subjected to torture and unjustified imprisonment.

Besides, the list includes convicted believers in the "Ganja" (2018) and "Tovuz" (2019) cases, as well as members of the opposition and four serving life sentences - three convicted in the "OPON case" (1995) .

As for the journalists of "Abzas Media", "Toplum Tv" and "Kanal-13" arrested in recent months, they are not on the list, as they are still under investigation and the pardon concerns already convicted persons.
Remind that on 3 April, the Presidential pardon commission resumed its work.-

Leave a review

Politics

Sərhəddəki gərginlik, Blinkenin mesajları, Qərbin Ermənistanla Azərbaycansız görüşü...- Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line