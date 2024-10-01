Human Rights Foundation Highlights Crisis in Azerbaijan
The Norwegian Human Rights Foundation has released a report titled “Growing Human Rights Crisis in Azerbaijan,” drawing attention to the intensifying repression against government critics in the country ahead of COP29.
“Since 2023, the Azerbaijani authorities have escalated their ruthless crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers, independent journalists, opposition politicians, civil society activists, and scholars. Torture and ill-treatment remain widespread, with many detainees reporting abuse in detention facilities. Repression, combined with an extremely restrictive legal environment for the activities of independent civil society organizations and the media, threatens to eradicate all forms of dissent and legitimate human rights activities. This is occurring in the context of the upcoming COP29 climate conference and the recently held extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections, which the OSCE ODIHR election observation mission described as ‘non-competitive, conducted in a restrictive environment, and far from meeting democratic standards,’ the report states.”
The study provides specific instances of arrests of government critics.
In particular, it highlights the cases of human rights defender Anar Mamedli, economist scholar Gubad Ibadoglu, journalists, and activists arrested in connection with the cases of Toplum TV, Abzas Media, and Kanal-13.
Additionally, the report discusses the cases of trade union activists Afiyaddin Mamedov, Moxyaddin Orudjev, Elvin Mustafaev, young researchers Igbal Abilov and Bakhruz Samedov.
The Human Rights Foundation has put forward “Key Recommendations to the International Community.”
Specifically, it calls for raising human rights issues with the Azerbaijani authorities, including in the lead-up to and during participation in COP29.
The international community must demand the Azerbaijani authorities to:
- Immediately and unconditionally release all unlawfully detained individuals, ensure the full restoration of their civil and political rights, and cease the persecution of critical voices in Azerbaijan.
- Abolish restrictive legislation concerning NGOs and the media.
- Publish the agreement between the United Nations and Azerbaijan regarding the conduct of COP29.
The report also emphasizes the need to request meetings with Azerbaijani political prisoners, publicly discuss the cases of detained human rights defenders and journalists, meet with the families of the detained, and address the human rights situation in Azerbaijan during media appearances.
Furthermore, the authors of the report consider it necessary to engage the diplomatic community in Baku to discuss the cases of political prisoners and improve legislation affecting civil society in Azerbaijan.
-
-
- Politics
- 1 October 2024 19:55
Politics
-
It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.
-
Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.
-
BAKU, Oct 2 (Reuters) – The children of a London-based scientist under house arrest in Azerbaijan have called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku to secure their father’s release, according to a report by Politico.
-
- 2 October 2024, 14:17
On Wednesday, a forum titled "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions" opened in Baku. Participants, including government officials, ministers, and deputies, are discussing the harm and damage caused by Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan. It seems that the Azerbaijani authorities see the issue of human rights solely through this lens.
Leave a review