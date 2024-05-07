Hundreds of international organizations call for release of Gubad Ibadoglu

240 international civil society organizations, academics and human rights defenders have published an open letter demanding the release of anti-corruption expert Gubad Ibadoglu, who is under house arrest in Azerbaijan.

The letter was published on the website of the international coalition of the Civil Society Organizations for the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

"The UNCAC coalition strongly demands the immediate and unconditional release of our friend and colleague Gubad Ibadoglu," said Mathias Huter, UNCAC managing director.

"Gubad is a member of our network and a prominent voice in the global anti-corruption movement. The accusations against him are unfounded and represent an attempt by the Azerbaijani authorities to undermine the civil society and silence critical anti-corruption voices," he further noted.

He is now at serious risk of heart attack if he does not receive appropriate medical attention soon.

As ca reminder, Gubad is a well-known fighter against corruption in Azerbaijan. He exposed significant corruption in the country's oil and gas sector, advocated for budget transparency and facilitated the confiscation of assets stolen and hidden offshore by Azerbaijani oligarchs.

He also set up an educational fund in the UK to convert confiscated assets into scholarships for Azerbaijani students.

"It is terrible that a man who devoted his life to ensuring the welfare of the Azerbaijani people is now suffering from such terrible consequences. The charges against Qubad have no basis in fact, and the Azerbaijani authorities should immediately drop them," Huter said.

The letter was signed by 164 organizations and 76 high-ranking officials, then sent to the Azerbaijani authorities and governments monitoring this case around the world.

Among the recipients are the United States as the current Chairman of the Conference of the States-Parties to the UNCAC; the United Kingdom, where Ibadoglu lived at the time of his arrest; and the European Union, whose Parliament recently adopted a resolution calling on European institutions to do more to support the scientist's cause.

"The UNCAC Coalition calls on the international community to take swift and decisive measures to protect the health and freedom of Gubad Ibadoglu and all other political prisoners currently languishing in Azerbaijani prisons. We call on Azerbaijan, as the host of the upcoming COP climate conference, to comply with its international human rights obligations and guarantee a safe and supportive environment for civil society activists, journalists and human rights defenders," concluded Huter.

*On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov district court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as under Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He is recognized as a political prisoner.

On April 22, 2024, the court granted the defense's request to transfer Ibadoglu to house arrest.--