The news agency Turan
I. Aliyev discusses future cooperation with BP CEO

Ilham Aliyev received new CEO of BP oil company Murray Auchincloss on 13 March, the website of the President of Azerbaijan reports.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the fruitful and long-term co-operation. Aliyev emphasised the importance of the "Contract of the Century" signed in 1994, noting the "strategic" partnership between Azerbaijan and BP.  According to him, revenues from the extraction of energy resources in Azerbaijan are effectively used in economic, social and other spheres.

The meeting also touched upon the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe and noted the potential of renewable energy sources of Azerbaijan. It was noted that this year BP is implementing a project on renewable energy in the territories liberated from occupation.

The parties further discussed prospects of future co-operation between BP and SOCAR.

Politics

