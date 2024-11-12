Rafael Grossi
IAEA Chief Grossi Comments on Upcoming Tehran Talks During COP29 in Baku
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, speaking on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, provided remarks on his forthcoming negotiations in Tehran with Iranian leadership.
“We had meetings in New York at a high level. But this time, in Tehran, I will meet shortly with the President, Foreign Minister, and other senior officials of Iran. We will continue discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. These are very important talks,” Grossi stated.
Grossi emphasized the interconnectedness of geopolitics, climate change, and energy issues.
“I believe energy also has a security dimension. We cannot ignore this; we cannot push it aside,” he added.
Grossi’s comments come amid growing international concern over Iran’s nuclear activities. The IAEA has previously urged Iran to resume cooperation and provide clarifications on several issues related to uranium enrichment.
The upcoming talks are expected to focus on key aspects, including the current status of Iran's nuclear program, the potential resumption of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, and explanations for the detection of uranium particles at undeclared sites.
Grossi's visit to Tehran could prove a significant step in easing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and rebuilding trust between Iran and the international community on nuclear safety issues.
