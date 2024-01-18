I.Aliyev accepted credentials of US Ambassador.
On January 18, President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby.
It should be recalled that the Ambassador arrived in Baku on December 2, 2023.
On December 16, the Ambassador presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and was received by the head of state only a month later.
It should be recalled that none of the US Ambassadors waited so long for a meeting with the Azerbaijani leadership.
