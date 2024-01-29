I.Aliyev and H.Akar discuss issues of military cooperation between the Turkic countries
On January 29, a delegation headed by Chairman of the National Defense Commission of the Turkish Parliament, ex-Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was received by Head of State Ilham Aliyev.
The parties noted the importance of strengthening ties between parliamentarians of the Turkic countries at the level of relevant committees and holding joint meetings was noted.
I.Aliyev and H. Akar emphasized the importance of the Shusha Declaration, and exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the military, defense industry, security, inter-parliamentary relations and other spheres. The importance of joint military exercises conducted by the armed forces of the two countries was emphasized.
The Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin has called authorities of Azerbaijan to stop political repressions.
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal examined the complaint of the arrested public activist Mohiaddin Orujev against the ban on phone calls and meetings with loved ones. Orujev was detained on December 13 and his family was not informed about it. Two days later, a preventive measure was taken against him in the form of arrest in connection with the drug case. Only on the day of the trial his relatives managed to clarify the fate of the activist.
The second preliminary financial response of the candidates for the presidency of Azerbaijan in the early elections on February 7 has been published. According to the CEC, the income of the election fund of the current president Ilham Aliyev amounted to 720,200 manats.
The verdict of the Shiite theologian Haji Ali Behishti (Aliyev), accused of treason, was read out in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on Monday. The court found him guilty under Article 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
