I.Aliyev and H.Akar discuss issues of military cooperation between the Turkic countries

On January 29, a delegation headed by Chairman of the National Defense Commission of the Turkish Parliament, ex-Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was received by Head of State Ilham Aliyev.

The parties noted the importance of strengthening ties between parliamentarians of the Turkic countries at the level of relevant committees and holding joint meetings was noted.

I.Aliyev and H. Akar emphasized the importance of the Shusha Declaration, and exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the military, defense industry, security, inter-parliamentary relations and other spheres. The importance of joint military exercises conducted by the armed forces of the two countries was emphasized.