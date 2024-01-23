I.Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation A.Overchuk
I.Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation A.Overchuk
On January 23, President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission Alexey Overchuk.
According to the message on the President's website, during the conversation it was noted that the economic development of the two countries has broad plans and new directions in this area are being prepared. A 17.5% growth in trade turnover and a steady rise in freight and transit traffic were assessed as a good index of cooperation.
The importance of signing the "Roadmap for 2024-2026" on the main directions of development of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation was also emphasized.
During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues related to transport and logistics, the promotion of the North-South transport corridor, the message says.
Note that the day before Overchuk had been received by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- In World
- 23 January 2024 11:32
-
Politics
-
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
-
- 24 January 2024, 18:27
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
-
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
-
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
Leave a review