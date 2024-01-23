I.Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation A.Overchuk

On January 23, President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission Alexey Overchuk.

According to the message on the President's website, during the conversation it was noted that the economic development of the two countries has broad plans and new directions in this area are being prepared. A 17.5% growth in trade turnover and a steady rise in freight and transit traffic were assessed as a good index of cooperation.

The importance of signing the "Roadmap for 2024-2026" on the main directions of development of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation was also emphasized.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues related to transport and logistics, the promotion of the North-South transport corridor, the message says.

Note that the day before Overchuk had been received by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.