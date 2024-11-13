‘If we are a jungle, stand aside from us’ - Ilham Aliyev to Europeans
Ilham Aliyev devoted his speech at the COP29 climate conference on 13 November to the analysis of the colonial policy of France and Holland.
During the session devoted to Small Island States he informed those present about the great harm caused to these countries by the colonial policy of France. For centuries, Paris had plundered their natural wealth and had oppressed and continued to oppress their populations.
He cited Algeria as an example, whose population was exterminated and whose wealth was plundered by France. ‘But Paris' crimes are not limited to this, unless we recall the crimes of President Macron's regime, which killed over 100 legitimate protesters in New Caledonia and where over 1000 people were arrested. Mass arrests have also taken place in Guadeloupe and Martinique’.
He also hit the Netherlands, which has exploited and is exploiting the population of its overseas territories.
‘After all this, France has not been blamed by the European Commission, the European Parliament or the Council of Europe. This is an indication of political hypocrisy. The European Parliament and PACE are symbols of political corruption,’ Aliyev said.
He further demanded the release of ‘all political prisoners of France’.
‘What can we expect from the European Parliament and PACE if Europe's leading diplomat Josep Borrel called Europe a garden and the rest of the world a jungle. Well, if we are a jungle, then stand aside and do not interfere in our internal affairs!’, Ilham Aliyev concluded his emotional speech.
As for Azerbaijan, Aliyev promised these countries further support in their struggle for freedom and independence.
Worthy of note is the fact that many representatives of those very ‘unfortunate countries’ and other states present in the hall did not applaud Aliyev. This function was assumed by numerous Azerbaijani volunteers and officials who filled the hall.
Yusif
2024-11-13
самый страшный колониалист последних веков это Россия, а самая страшная и ограбленная колония это наша страна...почему власти об этом молчат..может потому что служили всю жизнь именно ей а не нам?