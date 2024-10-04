Ilham Aliyev blames US State Department, threatens the West and Armenia

60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.

‘Looking through this statement, I realized that the author and the address are the same. The address is the Secretary of State of the US Department of State, but I don't have the slightest doubt that this address is written in the State Department. That is, they are writing letters to themselves, threatening us, accusing us,’ Azertaj State Agency quoted Aliyev as saying.

Touching upon the reasons for negative attitude towards Azerbaijan, Aliyev said that when the ‘occupation of Afghanistan began, they needed us.’ Therefore, the sanctions imposed by the 907th Amendment in 1992 were cancelled every year.

‘Then when they escaped from Afghanistan, in full view of the world, those sanctions were again imposed against us. What a degree of ingratitude!’, Aliyev said.—

Continuing his criticism of the West, he said: ‘They cannot forgive us that Azerbaijan restored its rights without their authorization. They cannot forgive us for that.’

‘Today American sanctions are imposed against Azerbaijan, after which they say, let's strengthen our friendship. What kind of friendship can we talk about?’ - Aliyev said.

France, which ‘together with other Western countries tried to impose a humiliating peace on Azerbaijan,’ also got it,’ Aliyev said.

In conclusion, he again threatened Armenia, which ‘got involved in dangerous games’ and called on it ‘not to forget the results of the Second Karabakh War’ and the ‘anti-terrorist operation’.