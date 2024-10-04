Ilham Aliyev blames US State Department, threatens the West and Armenia
60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.
‘Looking through this statement, I realized that the author and the address are the same. The address is the Secretary of State of the US Department of State, but I don't have the slightest doubt that this address is written in the State Department. That is, they are writing letters to themselves, threatening us, accusing us,’ Azertaj State Agency quoted Aliyev as saying.
Touching upon the reasons for negative attitude towards Azerbaijan, Aliyev said that when the ‘occupation of Afghanistan began, they needed us.’ Therefore, the sanctions imposed by the 907th Amendment in 1992 were cancelled every year.
‘Then when they escaped from Afghanistan, in full view of the world, those sanctions were again imposed against us. What a degree of ingratitude!’, Aliyev said.—
Continuing his criticism of the West, he said: ‘They cannot forgive us that Azerbaijan restored its rights without their authorization. They cannot forgive us for that.’
‘Today American sanctions are imposed against Azerbaijan, after which they say, let's strengthen our friendship. What kind of friendship can we talk about?’ - Aliyev said.
France, which ‘together with other Western countries tried to impose a humiliating peace on Azerbaijan,’ also got it,’ Aliyev said.
In conclusion, he again threatened Armenia, which ‘got involved in dangerous games’ and called on it ‘not to forget the results of the Second Karabakh War’ and the ‘anti-terrorist operation’.
4 October 2024, 18:08
The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.
4 October 2024, 17:49
On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.
4 October 2024, 17:19
Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service, stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.
4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
Samir
2024-10-04
Я полностью с ним согласен
Алие
2024-10-04
Поддерживаю и полностью согласен с Вами!
Rauf
2024-10-04
Я желаю нашему Президенту терпения и успехов в его борьбе за справедливое отношение к Азербайджану. А мы стоим за ним!
Ruslan
2024-10-04
Если бы Азербайжджан был бы демократичной страной думаю можно было бы избежать много проблем а здесь проблема одного человека и его видение мира запад будет давить на диктатуру разными путями ведь диктатура в лице Путина бросила вызов западу мир меняется если ты не меняешься то это твои проблемы...Запад сам себе создает проблемы пичкая диктаторские режимы деньгами вливая инвестиции миллионы долларов в такие страны потом начинают удивляться недоволсьтво притензии таким режимам сами виноваты...
Jemin
2024-10-04
Человек не имеет представления о работе Госдепа и Конгресса, а скорее всего делает вид, что не знает. В отличие от краснознаменного Азербайджана, в США демократия, и разделение властей. Госдеп никогда не лезет в дела Конгресса и наоборот. А говорить, что письмо от имени конгресса написали в самом Госдепе может только ….. Поэтому, эти заявления расчитаны на внутреннюю публику, десятилетиями оболваненную, которая так и думает, что в Америке и везде по миру все решает только один человек. Каменный век. Завтра на экранах появятся продажные пропагандисты, называющие себя экспертами с лысыми головами, которые будут объяснять как Блинкен по ночам под одеялом пишет анонимки от имени Конгресса. Дебилизм без гра6иц !