Ilham Aliyev congratulated Pope Francis

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on the occasion of Holy Christmas.

“I am delighted to offer my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, all your fellow Christians on the occasion of Christmas.

This radiant holiday, which brings a renewed spirit and symbolizes pure sentiments such as mercy and benevolence, embodies mutual understanding, support, and unity among people in its very essence. As an inseparable part of the Azerbaijani society, the Christian community’s celebration of this holiday, as always, with particular enthusiasm and excitement, is a vivid testament to the ethnic and cultural diversity and rich traditions of multiculturalism that prevail in our country.

Azerbaijan is one of the unique destinations where different civilizations converge, and where, for centuries, a national and cultural mosaic, along with an atmosphere of tolerance, have thrived. Representatives of various nationalities and faiths have coexisted in peace, safety, mutual trust, and respect. We take pride in all of this and cherish these values as national treasures. It is no coincidence that, alongside being aligned with the policies pursued by the Azerbaijani state, the preservation of friendship between peoples, interfaith harmony, and traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance are, first and foremost, the natural way of life for our people.

The Christian community holds a distinctive place in modern Azerbaijani society. Our Christian citizens, who have settled in Azerbaijan and lived here as a family for hundreds of years, play a significant role in the public, political, social, and cultural life of our homeland, contributing greatly to the prosperity of our beloved country. Ancient Christian heritage, shrines, churches, and other places of worship across our territory are protected equally alongside mosques and synagogues by the Azerbaijani state. In the meantime, our country plays an active role in preserving Christian monuments that are considered gems of world cultural heritage, thus promoting intercultural dialogue.

We are pleased with the established relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See. Our bilateral ties are marked by numerous reciprocal visits, constant contacts, and significant milestones. It is with satisfaction that I note the upcoming construction of a second Catholic church in our country, to be built in honor of Pope John Paul II. This project demonstrates great attention and care toward our country’s Catholic community and symbolizes the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

Your Holiness, I want to thank you for contribution to solidification of the relationship between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, and express my gratitude for your continued high appreciation of our country’s traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance.

I am confident that the productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to promote interfaith and intercultural understanding worldwide, serving the cause of safeguarding universal values and ensuring solidarity among people.

I seize this pleasant opportunity to offer my most heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday and the upcoming New Year 2025, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your noble and sacred mission”, - reads the letter.