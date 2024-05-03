Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Orthodox community of Azerbaijan on Easter

Baku / 27.04.19 / Turan: President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Easter. "I cordially congratulate you - the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan with Holy Easter, I wish you health, happiness and well-being," says Aliyev"s festive address, published on the website of the President of Azerbaijan. According to the head of state, in the modern Azerbaijani society, which has rich multicultural values and traditions of tolerance, the Christian community has a special place. "I want to note with a sense of satisfaction that being an integral part of our society, the Christian community, together with representatives of other religions, takes an active part in all areas of creative work, as well as the socio-political and socio-cultural life in the name of progress of the republic. I am confident that our fellow Christians will continue to contribute to the strengthening of our common home, Azerbaijan," the congratulatory message concludes. -06D--