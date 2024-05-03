Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Orthodox community of Azerbaijan on Easter
Baku / 27.04.19 / Turan: President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Easter. "I cordially congratulate you - the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan with Holy Easter, I wish you health, happiness and well-being," says Aliyev"s festive address, published on the website of the President of Azerbaijan. According to the head of state, in the modern Azerbaijani society, which has rich multicultural values and traditions of tolerance, the Christian community has a special place. "I want to note with a sense of satisfaction that being an integral part of our society, the Christian community, together with representatives of other religions, takes an active part in all areas of creative work, as well as the socio-political and socio-cultural life in the name of progress of the republic. I am confident that our fellow Christians will continue to contribute to the strengthening of our common home, Azerbaijan," the congratulatory message concludes. -06D--
Politics
- 2 May 2024, 17:49
Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.
On May 1, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Hajiyev, announced a hunger strike in prison N13 in protest against the absence of effective medical care and conditions of detention, his lawyer Hajiyev Fahraddin Mehdiyev, who met with his client on May 2, said Turan. According to him, Hajiyev suffers from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension. However, despite repeated appeals, he is not being transferred either to the Medical Institution of the penitentiary service or the medical and sanitary part of the colony, Mehdiyev said.
Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
