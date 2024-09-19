Ilham Aliyev in Karabakh

Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.