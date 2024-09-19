Ilham Aliyev in Karabakh
On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the Agdam and Khojaly regions, as well as the city of Khankendi. According to the official website, Aliyev participated in the opening of several enterprises, service facilities, and social infrastructure projects, including industrial sites, hotels, and schools. He also laid the foundation for new production, housing, and social infrastructure facilities.
- 19 September 2024, 16:28
Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.
- 19 September 2024, 16:10
In a resolution, MEPs want EU countries to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.
- 19 September 2024, 15:51
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity, as stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev. In his speech at the "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku, Gusev emphasized Ukraine's growing technological infrastructure and its crucial role in ensuring national security.
- 19 September 2024, 15:05
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing September 20 as National Sovereignty Day, in recognition of Azerbaijan’s successful efforts to restore its territorial integrity. The decree marks the day as an annual national holiday, celebrating the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty across its entire territory.
