  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy16.30 C
  • Thursday, 24 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(43 minutes ago)
Ilham Aliyev left for Kazan to attend BRICS meeting

Ilham Aliyev left for Kazan to attend BRICS meeting

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev left for Kazan to attend BRICS meeting

On 23 October, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev left for Kazan to participate in the BRICS meeting.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line