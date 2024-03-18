    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(33 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Ilham Aliyev lights bonfire in Khankiandi and congratulates Putin
Ilham Aliyev lights bonfire in Khankiandi and congratulates Putin

Ilham Aliyev lights bonfire in Khankiandi and congratulates Putin

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev lights bonfire in Khankiandi and congratulates Putin

On 18 March, President Ilham Aliyev lit a bonfire in the central square in Khankiandi on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz holiday.

Also today, Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his victory in the Presidential election.

1 comment

  • Dashqin

    2024-03-18

    Əsas təbrikdir. Diktatorlar həmrəydirlər

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Борьба России и Запада за влияние на Южном Кавказе, и прогноз развития ситуации в регионе - беседа экспертом с Кирилом Кривошеевым "Çətin sual"


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line