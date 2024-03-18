Ilham Aliyev lights bonfire in Khankiandi and congratulates Putin
On 18 March, President Ilham Aliyev lit a bonfire in the central square in Khankiandi on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz holiday.
Also today, Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his victory in the Presidential election.
1 comment
Dashqin
2024-03-18
Əsas təbrikdir. Diktatorlar həmrəydirlər