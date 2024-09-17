Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the Ambassador of Algeria

On Tuesday, the head of state Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the new Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Zakia Igil.

According to the website of the head of state, Aliyev stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and energy spheres.

In turn, the ambassador noted that the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Algeria in 2022 opened a new page "in the history of bilateral relations".

Aliyev stated the need to continue cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. He expressed gratitude to Algeria for the support and solidarity shown to Azerbaijan during Baku's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Aliyev also touched upon the importance of the fight against neocolonialism. Sharing his impressions of the visit to Algeria, Aliyev said that he was struck by the materials of the National Mujahideen Museum on crimes and atrocities against the people of Algeria.

Azerbaijan continues its activities in support of the struggle for freedom and sovereignty of the peoples suffering from the colonial rule of former empires.