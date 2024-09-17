president.az
Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the Ambassador of Algeria
On Tuesday, the head of state Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the new Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Zakia Igil.
According to the website of the head of state, Aliyev stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and energy spheres.
In turn, the ambassador noted that the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Algeria in 2022 opened a new page "in the history of bilateral relations".
Aliyev stated the need to continue cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. He expressed gratitude to Algeria for the support and solidarity shown to Azerbaijan during Baku's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.
Aliyev also touched upon the importance of the fight against neocolonialism. Sharing his impressions of the visit to Algeria, Aliyev said that he was struck by the materials of the National Mujahideen Museum on crimes and atrocities against the people of Algeria.
Azerbaijan continues its activities in support of the struggle for freedom and sovereignty of the peoples suffering from the colonial rule of former empires.
Finance
17 September 2024 13:20
Politics
On Septebmer 17-th the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is starting its quarterly meeting to examine how CoE member states, including Azerbaijan, implement judgments of the European Court. Among the cases that have been proposed for detailed examination are those concerning Azerbaijan.
17 September 2024, 17:01
A criminal case has been initiated against former officials of Azerbaijan’s Seaside Boulevard Department following an investigation by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which uncovered significant illegal activities. The case, now under the control of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, involves allegations of large-scale embezzlement and abuse of power between 2021 and 2023.
17 September 2024, 16:49
Rostam Khalilov, the head of the Executive Authority of Gadzhikabul District, has been relieved of his position by a decree from Ilham Aliyev and appointed as the head of Salyan District.
17 September 2024, 16:40
The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev, the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.
