Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries
Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of some countries on Monday, the website of the Head of State reported.
In particular, the Ambassadors presented credentials to the Head of State:
Denmark - Ole Toft; Estonia - Vaino Reinart; Benin - Andre Akambi Okunlola-Biau; Qatar - Mohammed Hamad Saad al-Fuhaid al-Hajri; Belgium - Julien de Fraipont.
-
- Finance
- 14 October 2024 12:34
-
Politics
-
European observers are creating "distrust" between Baku and Brussels, stated President Ilham Aliyev on Monday during the presentation of credentials by the new Belgian ambassador, Julien de Frepon. Aliyev emphasized that the "binocular diplomacy" of the European monitoring mission is unacceptable and contributes to distrust in Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. He questioned the necessity of extending the mission and increasing its numbers without consulting Baku.
-
- 14 October 2024, 17:47
Afgan Sadigov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, collapsed in a prison hospital in Georgia while on the 24th day of his hunger strike. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported this, stating that he fell unconscious while trying to drink water and woke up to find doctors around him. Blood tests were taken, but he could not recall how long he had been unconscious.
-
- 14 October 2024, 17:43
The Baku Appeals Court, chaired by Judge Ibrahim Ibrahimli, held a preliminary hearing regarding the case of three foreigners who painted graffiti at a Baku metro depot in March this year
-
This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson, and Simon Johnson for their research on the differences in national wealth. Daron Acemoglu is a Turkish citizen of Armenian descent. He graduated from Galatasaray High School in Istanbul in 1986.
Leave a review