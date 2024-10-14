  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear15.20 C
  • Tuesday, 15 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries
Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of some countries on Monday, the website of the Head of State reported.

In particular, the Ambassadors presented credentials to the Head of State:

Denmark - Ole Toft; Estonia - Vaino Reinart; Benin - Andre Akambi Okunlola-Biau; Qatar - Mohammed Hamad Saad al-Fuhaid al-Hajri; Belgium - Julien de Fraipont.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line