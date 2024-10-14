Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ambassadors of some countries

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of some countries on Monday, the website of the Head of State reported.

In particular, the Ambassadors presented credentials to the Head of State:

Denmark - Ole Toft; Estonia - Vaino Reinart; Benin - Andre Akambi Okunlola-Biau; Qatar - Mohammed Hamad Saad al-Fuhaid al-Hajri; Belgium - Julien de Fraipont.