Ilham Aliyev receives IEA executive director

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), today.

According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the work being carried out in Azerbaijan to prepare for COP29.

Satisfaction was expressed with Azerbaijan's "fruitful cooperation" with the International Energy Agency.

Additionally, the steps taken in Azerbaijan aimed at the development of green energy were noted and "Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of the European Union emphasized."