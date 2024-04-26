Ilham Aliyev takes part in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

On the eve of the evening, head of State Ilham Aliyev arrived in Berlin. Today he is taking part in the "15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue".

In his speech, he spoke about the role of gas and oil for Europe, which Azerbaijan supplies. Further, projects within the framework of the "green transition" are also being implemented in Azerbaijan. The total capacity of the wind and solar energy projects that Azerbaijan will launch this year will amount to 1300 megawatts.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue (April 25-26) is an important milestone in the climate negotiations at COP29 in Baku. Representatives of more than 40 countries gathered at the conference in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Petersberg Dialogue focuses on the preparation of COP29 in the capital of Azerbaijan. The event, organized by Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok and President-designate Mukhtar Babayev, is an important milestone in the international climate calendar. The conference will include discussions at the political level on key issues of international climate policy.

In her speech, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that 195 countries of the world have agreed to end the era of fossil fuels by 2033 and triple the capacity of renewable energy sources, double energy efficiency and stop deforestation by 2030.

"This year we are going to Baku for COP29 to answer exactly these questions," she said. «The Petersberg Climate Dialogue has been invented precisely for this purpose: the creation of new coalitions and alliances of those who really want to do something. Today, the EU proposes to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040. Note that 60% of the best places for solar panels are in Africa, but only 1% of the world's solar capacity is there. The fight against the climate crisis today, in 2024, is about delivering investments, opportunities and capacities to where they need to be. 5 trillion dollars are needed annually for the global environmental transition, with more than 2 trillion destined for developing countries".

According to Berbok, developed countries should take the bulk of the costs themselves. This will require $100 billion annually.