    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(40 minutes ago)
Ilham Aliyev to visit Germany

Ilham Aliyev to visit Germany

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev to visit Germany

On April 26, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Berlin, the German Cabinet of Ministers, the official representative of Steffen Hebestreit told journalists on April 19. "Along with bilateral relations, issues of foreign policy, security policy, as well as economic and energy topics will be discussed," Hebestreit said.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line