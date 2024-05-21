Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku to express condolences over the death of Iranian President Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other accompanying persons in a helicopter crash, the website of the head of state reports.
President Aliyev left a report in the book of condolences.
