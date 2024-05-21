    • flag_AZ
Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku to express condolences over the death of Iranian President Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other accompanying persons in a helicopter crash, the website of the head of state reports.

President Aliyev left a report in the book of condolences.

