Ilham Aliyev's trip to Hajikabul and Ganja

The news agency Turan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is making a trip to the regions of the country on April 9.

On Tuesday morning, the head of state took part in the opening ceremony of the Mugan-Birinci Pashaly-Ikinci Pashaly-Shorbachi-Birinci Udullu-Tagyli-Ikinci Udullu-Gubaly highway of Hajigabul region, 39 km long.

The new highway will improve transport links between these 8 villages, where 12,000 people live with the region center.

Then President Aliyev visited the city of Ganja. Here he took part in the opening of the sports palace, in the groundbreaking ceremony of the city stadium, and also got acquainted with the construction of an ecological park complex.

Politics

