Ilham Aliyev's trip to Lankaran

President Ilham Aliyev visited Lankaran on 16 January as part of a tour to the southern region of the country.

He took part in the opening of the Lankaran regional centre" ASAN.xidmət"

The head of state also got acquainted with the activities of the confectionery company "Laran" LLC and the citrus plantation of "Lenk Frut" LLC in the village of Separadi in the Lankaran region.

Add that he also visited the penitentiary complex under construction in Lankaran.