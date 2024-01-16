Ilham Aliyev's trip to Lankaran
Ilham Aliyev's trip to Lankaran
President Ilham Aliyev visited Lankaran on 16 January as part of a tour to the southern region of the country.
He took part in the opening of the Lankaran regional centre" ASAN.xidmət"
The head of state also got acquainted with the activities of the confectionery company "Laran" LLC and the citrus plantation of "Lenk Frut" LLC in the village of Separadi in the Lankaran region.
Add that he also visited the penitentiary complex under construction in Lankaran.
Politics
-
- 16 January 2024, 23:51
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 January 2024, 23:46
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
-
- 16 January 2024, 19:40
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.
-
- 16 January 2024, 16:51
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review