In Nakhchivan, a PFPA activist was arrested for 30 days
Nakhchivan City Court sentenced Imran Gurbanli, an activist of the Sharur branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) to 30 days of arrest. He was found guilty under Article 535.1 (disobeying lawful police demands) The Code of Administrative Misconduct (CAM), the chairman of the Nakhchivan Regional PFPA organization, Yashar Bagirsoy said. He considers the reasons for Gurbanli's arrest far-fetched.
"Imran Gurbanli is 60 years old. He is a very polite and calm person. The accusation is completely political. Gurbanli's arrest is linked to his critical posts on social media," Bagirsoy said. Gurbanli was detained on May 21 by Sharur district police officers.
According to his associates, Gurbanli has gone to Turkey for the last 20 years to work and has been living in this country ever since. He comes to Nakhchivan 2-3 times a year to visit his family. He arrived for the last time on May 18 and was detained 3 days later.
