India Delivers First Batch of “Pinaka” and “Akash” Missile Systems to Armenia
India Delivers First Batch of “Pinaka” and “Akash” Missile Systems to Armenia
According to the “Times of India”, the first batch of “Pinaka” missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.
The Indian 214-mm Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is designed to target infantry, lightly and heavily armored vehicles, rocket launchers, command posts, communication hubs, and military-industrial infrastructure. It can also be used for the remote deployment of anti-tank and anti-personnel minefields.
Two types of rockets are used, with ranges of 40 km and 120 km. According to open sources, Armenia is set to receive between 24 and 40 of these systems over the next two years.
The “Times of India” also reports that Armenia has received a batch of “Akash” short-range air defense missile systems. These systems are intended to provide air defense for various objects and military formations. The “Akash” system can engage targets at low and medium altitudes, with a range of 3.5 to 25 km. The radar system of the complex can simultaneously guide 12 missiles to targets.
The publication of this news in the Indian press has raised concerns in Yerevan, which fears a reaction from Baku. As a result, the Armenian government has reportedly approached the relevant Indian authorities, requesting that further information about arms deliveries to Armenia not be published in the media.
Politics
-
- 27 November 2024, 23:30
Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without permission, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were returned from Germany on November 26.
-
- 27 November 2024, 23:20
Six people died on the evening of November 27 as a result of a collision between two cars on a section of the Baku-Gazakh highway passing through the Tovuz region.
-
- 27 November 2024, 17:45
Official Baku has condemned the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during his official visit to Armenia. "The visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the to Armenia-Azerbaijan border area in the company of members of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), unfortunately, is another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy of different EU member countries and European institutions. We deeply regret that President of the country which is officially a “strategic partner” of Azerbaijan has participated in the unacceptable diplomatic “binocular show” leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland,”" reads the statement on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on X (formerly Twitter).
-
- 27 November 2024, 16:16
The next municipal elections in Azerbaijan will take place on January 29, 2025, Mazahir Panahov, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a meeting of the commission. It is worth noting that in recent years, there has been a policy of consolidating municipalities. Following changes to the legislation earlier this year, which provide for the consolidation of municipalities, their number has been reduced from 1,400 to 685.
Leave a review