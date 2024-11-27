India Delivers First Batch of “Pinaka” and “Akash” Missile Systems to Armenia

According to the “Times of India”, the first batch of “Pinaka” missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.

The Indian 214-mm Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is designed to target infantry, lightly and heavily armored vehicles, rocket launchers, command posts, communication hubs, and military-industrial infrastructure. It can also be used for the remote deployment of anti-tank and anti-personnel minefields.

Two types of rockets are used, with ranges of 40 km and 120 km. According to open sources, Armenia is set to receive between 24 and 40 of these systems over the next two years.

The “Times of India” also reports that Armenia has received a batch of “Akash” short-range air defense missile systems. These systems are intended to provide air defense for various objects and military formations. The “Akash” system can engage targets at low and medium altitudes, with a range of 3.5 to 25 km. The radar system of the complex can simultaneously guide 12 missiles to targets.

The publication of this news in the Indian press has raised concerns in Yerevan, which fears a reaction from Baku. As a result, the Armenian government has reportedly approached the relevant Indian authorities, requesting that further information about arms deliveries to Armenia not be published in the media.