International Organizations Urge Council of Europe Secretary General to Secure Release of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan

Dozens of international human rights organizations have sent a letter to Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Perri to urge him not to ratify the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE due to increasing repression following the presidential elections on February 7 and the parliamentary elections on September 1, 2024, which have led to unprecedented repression.

"As of the writing of this article, there are almost no independent civil society entities left free in the country. Leaders of independent media have been arrested, and authorities have intensified pressure on lawyers and academics," the letter states.

The appeal mentions the names of human rights defender Anar Mamedli, disabled activist Famil Khalilov, young researcher Bakhruz Samadov, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, and trade union activist Afiaddin Mammadov.

Azerbaijani authorities have begun targeting independent media, conducting raids and shutting down “Abzas Media”, “Toplum TV”, and “Kanal 13”. Journalists were arrested during these raids, including director of “Abzas Media” Ulvi Hasanly, editor Sevinc Abbasova, head of the Institute for Democratic Initiatives and human rights defender Akif Gurbanov, founder of “Toplum TV” Alesker Mamedli, director of “Kanal 13” Azizi Orudjev, and journalists Shamo Eminov, Elanara Gasimova, Narqiz Absalamova, and Ali Zeynal, as well as political activists Tofik Yagublu and Ruslan Izzatli, and investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly.

The signatory organizations request the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to call for the release of Anar Mamedli and other human rights defenders, civil activists, environmental activists, and journalists whose arrests are politically motivated.

They urge a complete review of legislation aimed at persecuting human rights defenders and criminalizing their activities, making it clear that otherwise the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE will not be reconsidered.

The signatories also consider Azerbaijan's blacklisting of PACE deputies who criticize Baku to be unacceptable, and they urge the Secretary General of PACE to ensure that Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and commitments made upon joining the Council of Europe.

The letter has been signed by organizations including the Campaign Against Repression in Azerbaijan, Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Civil Network OPORA (Ukraine), European Exchange, European Center for Human Rights Protection, European Platform for Democratic Elections, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (Poland), Center for Human Rights (Georgia), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), Netherlands Helsinki Committee, Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Political Accountability Fund (Poland), Resource Center for Democracy and Human Rights (Moldova), World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), Center for Human Rights ZMINA (Ukraine), and others.