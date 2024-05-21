Investigation period in Gubad Ibadoglu’ case extended until 20 August

The investigation period in the case of opposition politician, academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu has been extended until 20 August.

This was announced by his brother Galib Togrul.

According to him, since Ibadoglu is not in custody, a decision to extend the investigation was adopted not by the court, but by the investigative body.

Togrul noted that according to the law, the maximum period of investigation on Ibadoglu's articles of charges can be 12 months and only on the proposal of the Prosecutor General extended for another 1 month.

‘This is what happened’, the politician's brother said, emphasising that the total duration of the investigation in Ibadoglu's case will be 13 months.

At the same time, the house arrest decision adopted on 22 April has now been changed to transfer under police supervision.

In this regard, Ibadoglu's electronic bracelet was removed yesterday.

This will allow Ibadoglu to undergo examinations - computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

Recall that Ibadoglu was arrested in July 2023. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 (realisation of counterfeit money) as well as Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of states, international organisations, politicians, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen called for Ibadoglu's release. He was recognized as a political prisoner.

On 22 April 2024, the court granted a defense motion to place Ibadoglu under house arrest.

However, on 4 May, police officers put an electronic bracelet on him to monitor him remotely.