Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region

Iran opposes the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this on Thursday while receiving Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.

Interference of outsiders in regional problems not only fails to solve them, but also creates more serious problems, Raisi said, without clarifying who he meant.

Raisi welcomed the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to ensure strategic security of the Caucasus region.