Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region

Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region

The news agency Turan
Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region

Iran opposes the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this on Thursday while receiving Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.

Interference of outsiders in regional problems not only fails to solve them, but also creates more serious problems, Raisi said, without clarifying who he meant.

Raisi welcomed the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to ensure strategic security of the Caucasus region.

Politics

  Bakhtiar Hajiyev pointed out the falsification of signatures in the materials of the criminal case Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 17:41

    Bakhtiar Hajiyev pointed out the falsification of signatures in the materials of the criminal case

    On Friday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, scheduled to hear the testimony of the victim - Ulvia Muradova (Alovlu) and Orkhan Abdullayev. However, they did not show up, and the judge suggested to postpone the hearing to the next trial.

  Ilham Aliyev will speak at a panel discussion on climate in Munich Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 16:26

    Ilham Aliyev will speak at a panel discussion on climate in Munich

    On February 17, at panel discussions on the topic: "Prospects for international climate diplomacy" will be addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with other participants, the program of the Munich Security Conference.

  Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 15:56

    Navalny's death is reported

    On Friday, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia announced  the death of Alexei Navalny in the prison. According to the report, Navalny died after a walk, having lost consciousness. The doctors of the prison  called an ambulance. "All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, which did not give positive results. The doctors of the emergency medical service pronounced the convict dead. The causes of death are being established," the report says.

  Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 15:45

    The "new era" with the old government

    Today, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. It reassigned almost all members of the previous government.

