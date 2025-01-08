Iran should apologize for insulting Azerbaijan – I.Aliyev

Relations with Iran remain uncertain, and there have been no meetings with the new Iranian leader yet. Head of State Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with local TV channels on January 7. After the Second Karabakh War, the Iranians began to supply fuel to Karabakh.Baku demanded to stop this, however, the demand was ignored.

Further, the Iranians tried to deceive the Azerbaijani side, but the drivers were detained and arrested. After that, the Iranians began to intimidate, conduct exercises on the border, and make various insulting statements.Then a terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy.

"Two years have passed since then, but the terrorist has not been convicted to this day. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullakhyan promised me that the sentence would be carried out, but we were deceived again and the cases were sent for further investigation," Aliyev said.

As for the latest provocation in Ardabil, Aliyev noted that this is not the first time that a local religious figure has expressed such hatred towards the leadership of Azerbaijan. "This mullah of the city of Ardabil has repeatedly insulted Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, including me. The question is, how does the person who appointed him to this position feel about this? We know who appoints him. What is his reaction, whether he supports it or not, and who will apologize to Azerbaijan? Will they apologize or not?", said Aliyev noting that the regret of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is not enough.

"This is an insult to the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and to our peoples at an official event that was broadcast live. Therefore, we believe that the provincial mullah should be punished. At a minimum, he should be fired and apologized to Azerbaijan," Aliyev stressed.