Iran should apologize for insulting Azerbaijan – I.Aliyev
Relations with Iran remain uncertain, and there have been no meetings with the new Iranian leader yet. Head of State Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with local TV channels on January 7. After the Second Karabakh War, the Iranians began to supply fuel to Karabakh.Baku demanded to stop this, however, the demand was ignored.
Further, the Iranians tried to deceive the Azerbaijani side, but the drivers were detained and arrested. After that, the Iranians began to intimidate, conduct exercises on the border, and make various insulting statements.Then a terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy.
"Two years have passed since then, but the terrorist has not been convicted to this day. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullakhyan promised me that the sentence would be carried out, but we were deceived again and the cases were sent for further investigation," Aliyev said.
As for the latest provocation in Ardabil, Aliyev noted that this is not the first time that a local religious figure has expressed such hatred towards the leadership of Azerbaijan. "This mullah of the city of Ardabil has repeatedly insulted Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, including me. The question is, how does the person who appointed him to this position feel about this? We know who appoints him. What is his reaction, whether he supports it or not, and who will apologize to Azerbaijan? Will they apologize or not?", said Aliyev noting that the regret of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is not enough.
"This is an insult to the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and to our peoples at an official event that was broadcast live. Therefore, we believe that the provincial mullah should be punished. At a minimum, he should be fired and apologized to Azerbaijan," Aliyev stressed.
-
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
-
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
-
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
-
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
