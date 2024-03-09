Iranian Ambassador is unaware of contours of Caucasian countries?
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi has posted a remarkable image of a map of the Caucasus on his X account.
It is a map where Georgia's borders partially cover the territories of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Recall that these are sovereign territories of Russia.
The Ambassador accompanied this image with the following text: "The problems of the Caucasus concern only the countries of this region. Iran and other countries of the region strongly support the "3+3" initiative on stability and security of the Caucasus and never tolerate outside regional interference. As with other fundamental issues, we face serious problems with the West's goals and desires on this fundamental issue."
By all accounts, Mousavi is clearly overreacting. His publication could be taken as a poor knowledge of geography, but this publication, along with a map, is published on the website of the state agency IRNA.
All Iranian officials love to instruct others and assure them of love and friendship. Apparently, this is how Iranians express their "friendship" to Russia.
- 9 March 2024, 22:37
