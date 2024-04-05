Iranian cargo planes deliver weapons to Armenia

Iranian "Boeing 747-21AC" freighters have been flying to Armenia for several days. According to the international air navigators, such flights were made on 29-30 March and 2-3-4 April.

No official information is reported by Iranian and Armenian media about the content of these cargoes. There is an assumption that these are weapons purchased by Armenia in India, being delivered to the customer via Iran.

According to official data, Armenia has ordered $275 million worth of arms from India, which include multiple rocket launchers, artillery and other heavy weapons.