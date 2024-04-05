    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(36 minutes ago)
Iranian cargo planes deliver weapons to Armenia

Iranian cargo planes deliver weapons to Armenia

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Iranian cargo planes deliver weapons to Armenia

Iranian "Boeing 747-21AC" freighters have been flying to Armenia for several days. According to the international air navigators, such flights were made on 29-30 March and 2-3-4 April.

No official information is reported by Iranian and Armenian media about the content of these cargoes. There is an assumption that these are weapons purchased by Armenia in India, being delivered to the customer via Iran.

According to official data, Armenia has ordered $275 million worth of arms from India, which include multiple rocket launchers, artillery and other heavy weapons.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 6 April 2024, 10:16

    Russian Foreign Ministry statement on high-level Armenia-US-EU meeting

    We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.

    Read more
  • The Iranian bank in Baku made a profit of about 3 million manats in the quarter Politics
    • 6 April 2024, 10:12

    The Iranian bank in Baku made a profit of about 3 million manats in the quarter

    The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by  4 times more than in the same period last year.

    Read more
  • Positions of the Azerbaijani Army were shelled 30 times a day – the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Politics
    • 6 April 2024, 10:09

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Army were shelled 30 times a day – the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On  April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region,  the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 5 April 2024, 19:50

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.

    Read more

Что ждать от брюссельской встречи ЕС-США-Армения? - беседа с экспертом по Кавказу Вадимом Дубновым в программе "Çətin sual"


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line