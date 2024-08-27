Javid Aga was interrogated in the case of Bahruz Samedov (updated)

Activist Javid Aga was interrogated as a witness in the case of researcher Bahruz Samedov, who was arrested on charges of treason.

Aga himself wrote about this in the evening on Facebook.

“Hello, friends! This morning, due to continuing my education, I was supposed to leave for Lithuania, but it didn’t work out. I was invited to the investigation to testify as a witness in the case of Bahruz Samedov. Due to the ongoing investigation, I cannot provide more information. Due to the fact that I have been awake since 3 a.m., I am now on my way home. I can also note that there was no violence against me and I am now out of danger,” wrote Javid Aga.

****

Javid Aga, an activist and researcher, has not been in contact since this morning. According to social media reports, Aga was scheduled to fly abroad from Baku at 06:50 this morning to continue his education. However, he has not informed his family or friends about clearing passport control. Furthermore, the airline on which Aga was supposed to fly has informed his friends that he did not board the plane. His colleagues are concerned that Aga may have been detained.

Aga is known as an activist, social media manager, and researcher on philosophical issues. He has published articles and comments on these topics in local and international media. During the 44-day war in Karabakh in 2020, he expressed a pacifist position on social media. Law enforcement agencies have not commented on reports of Aga's disappearance.