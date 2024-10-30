Yitzhak Herzog
Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog to visit Azerbaijan
Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will lead his country to the UN climate conference COP29 to be held in Baku next month, 'The Times of Israel' reports.
According to the publication, Herzog emphasised ‘the importance of the climate change issue’ during a meeting at the Presidential Palace’. He added said that the regional co-operation should be strengthened, which becomes even more relevant for Israel in the current situation.
In a meeting of government officials, businessmen, academics and civil society activists, as well as 20 climate startups chosen to represent the country at COP29, Herzog pointed out that ‘while some thought it was inappropriate to discuss the climate crisis while the country is at war, in fact the opposite is true.’
Recall that the COP29 climate conference will take place in Baku from 11-22 November.
