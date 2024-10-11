Israel's former and current Defense Ministers on possible response to Iranian missile attack

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in an interview with 'Ynet' yesterday, expressed his opinion on what Israel's response to an Iranian missile attack should be.

Israel is waging a war of attrition against 'Hamas' and 'Hizbullah', but such tactics are impossible against Iran.

‘We must act in two waves, in one day or two, and destroy all their main targets, which must be divided into five groups.

The first strike must be on their air defense systems. The second target is missile and rocket factories. The third is the energy complexes, as well as their main port. The fourth group of targets are the General Staff and IRGC facilities. And finally, the fifth is all the nuclear complexes,’ Lieberman said.

Asked whether this would not lead to a regional war, the former Minister said that if one acts ‘so powerfully,’ no one will intervene. Moreover, it would prevent a new strike from Iran.

Whether Israel has the weapons and means for such a strike against Iran, Lieberman replied, ‘Yes, absolutely.’

For his part, current Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant was more emphatic. ‘An attack on Iran would be deadly, precise and unexpected. They will not realize what has happened.’