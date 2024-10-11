Israel's former and current Defense Ministers on possible response to Iranian missile attack
Israel's former and current Defense Ministers on possible response to Iranian missile attack
Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in an interview with 'Ynet' yesterday, expressed his opinion on what Israel's response to an Iranian missile attack should be.
Israel is waging a war of attrition against 'Hamas' and 'Hizbullah', but such tactics are impossible against Iran.
‘We must act in two waves, in one day or two, and destroy all their main targets, which must be divided into five groups.
The first strike must be on their air defense systems. The second target is missile and rocket factories. The third is the energy complexes, as well as their main port. The fourth group of targets are the General Staff and IRGC facilities. And finally, the fifth is all the nuclear complexes,’ Lieberman said.
Asked whether this would not lead to a regional war, the former Minister said that if one acts ‘so powerfully,’ no one will intervene. Moreover, it would prevent a new strike from Iran.
Whether Israel has the weapons and means for such a strike against Iran, Lieberman replied, ‘Yes, absolutely.’
For his part, current Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant was more emphatic. ‘An attack on Iran would be deadly, precise and unexpected. They will not realize what has happened.’
- Economics
- 11 October 2024 14:19
Politics
- 12 October 2024, 13:59
In a case that is disappointing but not surprising, the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for hosting the climate conference COP29, is replete with significant shortcomings and ambiguities on the protections for participants’ rights. Human Rights Watch has obtained a copy of this host country agreement, signed in August 2024, which has yet to be made public.
On October 12, a video conference meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense with the participation of military leadership, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, and leaders of major military units. Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, recalling statements by President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized that the main goal of the army is to enhance military power and combat capabilities, as well as to prepare professional personnel.
- 12 October 2024, 12:21
As part of a criminal investigation into violations of the law within the structures of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription of Azerbaijan, the head of the Khojavend District branch, Major Sadig Aliyev, has been arrested. According to the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, there are reasonable suspicions that Aliyev committed acts as outlined in Article 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) and Article 311.3.3 (receiving a large bribe) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
- 12 October 2024, 11:46
Official Baku condemned two resolutions passed on October 10 by the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding Azerbaijan, as well as the statement made by the Dutch Foreign Minister during the discussion of these documents. "It is unacceptable that the Dutch Foreign Minister, Kasper Velkamp, expressed support for these biased resolutions during his speech and called for the release of representatives of the former separatist regime and terrorists arrested by Azerbaijan, portraying them as 'prisoners of war,'" stated Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.
